Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0010

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Odyssey has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $288,928.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.00831816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

