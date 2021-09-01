OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Raised by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $37,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 29,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,743. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.