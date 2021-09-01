Omega Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:OMGA) Quiet Period Set To End on September 8th

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 8th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

OMGA opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

