One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 325,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OLP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,745. The company has a market cap of $668.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,728 shares of company stock valued at $411,299. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.