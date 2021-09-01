OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Worth bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 and sold 35,081 shares valued at $883,961. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.