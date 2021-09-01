Only1 (LIKE) Market Cap Hits $12.80 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00816771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00048677 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.