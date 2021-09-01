Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Update

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $336,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $165,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,987 shares of company stock worth $11,087,277 in the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $4,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 3,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

