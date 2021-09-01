Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,325 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.