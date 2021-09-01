Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 605.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $275.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $3,094,540. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

