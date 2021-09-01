Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,909 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.