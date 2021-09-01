Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

NYSE:H opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

