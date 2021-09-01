Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in WEX by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,746,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $183.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

