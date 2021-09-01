Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,459,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNL stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

