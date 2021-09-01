Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $681,000 Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

