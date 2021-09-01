Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $162.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.