Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,236 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.