Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.54). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $156.73 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

