Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Lake Street Capital

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.75 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.