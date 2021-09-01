Opus (OPT) Price Down 49.8% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $151,111.89 and $33.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00120349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.35 or 0.00834634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Opus Profile

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.