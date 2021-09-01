Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 78.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 330,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.