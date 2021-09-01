Orbs Market Cap Achieves $264.31 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $264.31 million and $33.12 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

