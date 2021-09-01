O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

