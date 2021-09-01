Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $20.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,485. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,612 shares of company stock worth $9,103,367 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 140,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

