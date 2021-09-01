Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $1.48 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00063427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00135294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00158690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.77 or 0.07397230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.40 or 0.98508488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00991693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

