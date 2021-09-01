Origin Protocol (OGN) Achieves Market Cap of $407.53 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $407.53 million and $62.62 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00121340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00834546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048961 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

