Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 536,065 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 448,495 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.