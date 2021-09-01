Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $757,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24.

