Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 41,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 121,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.