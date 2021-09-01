Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

