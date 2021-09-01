ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ORIX stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
IX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.