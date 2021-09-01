ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ORIX stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ORIX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ORIX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.