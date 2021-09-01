Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ORTIF remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

