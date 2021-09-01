PAC Global (PAC) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.99 or 0.01255145 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

