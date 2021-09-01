Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.85. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 3,983 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.