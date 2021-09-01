PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Increases Dividend to GBX 31.41 Per Share

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PAGE opened at GBX 641 ($8.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 559.79. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 641.50 ($8.38). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

PAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

