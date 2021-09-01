PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 24.3% in August

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PainReform by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in PainReform by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

