Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR):

8/19/2021 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

8/13/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,197,121. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $15,640,024.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,166,022.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,969,027 shares of company stock worth $164,713,326 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

