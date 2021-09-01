Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sets New 12-Month High at $463.78

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $463.78 and last traded at $459.46, with a volume of 2052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $461.28.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,621 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 89,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after buying an additional 83,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,840,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

