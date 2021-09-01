Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $41.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,121. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

