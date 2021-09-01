Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PANDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. 4,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.