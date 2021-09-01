Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of PANDY traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

