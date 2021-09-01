Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 364,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $157,317.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,953.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,224,564 shares of company stock worth $13,003,355. Insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $223.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

