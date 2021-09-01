Parachute Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $167,710.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,444,269 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

