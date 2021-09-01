Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $15.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PRMRF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 3.87. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

