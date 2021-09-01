Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

