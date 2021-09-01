Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $745,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

