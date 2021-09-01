Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO opened at $188.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

