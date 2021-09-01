Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

