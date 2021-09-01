Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $632,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after buying an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after buying an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

