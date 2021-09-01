Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $262.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $263.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.21.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

