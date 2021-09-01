Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $201.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day moving average of $173.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

